ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI): -56.37% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In recent trading session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.63 trading at $1.52 or 3.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.52B. That most recent trading price of ZI’s stock is at a discount of -56.37% from its 52-week high price of $79.17 and is indicating a premium of 25.22% from its 52-week low price of $37.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.10%, in the last five days ZI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $50.63 price level, adding 7.39% to its value on the day. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.05% in past 5-day. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) showed a performance of -16.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $79.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.66% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -97.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.51% for stock’s current value.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is -7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.30% in the current quarter and calculating 15.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $207.69 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $215.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $139.7 million and $145.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.70% while estimating it to be 47.80% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 42.10%.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.43% institutions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at ZI for having 60.76 million shares of worth $3.72 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 33.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TA Associates, L.P., which was holding about 55.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 30.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.42 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.23 million shares of worth $503.53 million or 4.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $315.8 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.