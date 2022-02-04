With 61.58% Distance From Low, Is Singularity Future Technology L (NASDAQ:SGLY) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Singularity Future Technology L (NASDAQ:SGLY) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.44 trading at $0.43 or 8.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $73.30M. That most recent trading price of SGLY’s stock is at a discount of -125.74% from its 52-week high price of $12.28 and is indicating a premium of 61.58% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Singularity Future Technology L (SGLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Singularity Future Technology L (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.63%, in the last five days SGLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $5.44 price level, adding 0.73% to its value on the day. Singularity Future Technology L’s shares saw a change of 5.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.73% in past 5-day. Singularity Future Technology L (NASDAQ:SGLY) showed a performance of -3.47% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -60.85% for stock’s current value.

Singularity Future Technology L (SGLY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.00% during past 5 years.

SGLY Dividends

Singularity Future Technology L is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Singularity Future Technology L (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.03% institutions for Singularity Future Technology L that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at SGLY for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.39 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 90300.0 shares of worth $0.3 million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11251.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $36903.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.