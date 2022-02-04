With 5.67% Distance From Low, Is UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) saw 3.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.36 trading at -$1.41 or -4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.83B. That closing price of PATH’s stock is at a discount of -169.78% from its 52-week high price of $90.00 and is indicating a premium of 5.67% from its 52-week low price of $31.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.06%, in the last five days PATH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $33.36 price level, adding 11.39% to its value on the day. UiPath Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.55% in past 5-day. UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) showed a performance of -21.49% in past 30-days.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $283.03 million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $245.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.00%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.87% institutions for UiPath Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at PATH for having 33.91 million shares of worth $1.78 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 23.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.26 billion.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.01 million shares of worth $627.84 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $393.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.