With -1.95% From The Low, Is Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.79 trading at -$0.66 or -5.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.67B. That most recent trading price of BIRD’s stock is at a discount of -200.65% from its 52-week high price of $32.44 and is indicating a discount of -1.95% from its 52-week low price of $11.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allbirds Inc. (BIRD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.76%, in the last five days BIRD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $10.79 price level, adding 16.36% to its value on the day. Allbirds Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.89% in past 5-day. Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) showed a performance of -26.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.27% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -178.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.55% for stock’s current value.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $91.76 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.92% institutions for Allbirds Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity Growth Company Fund is the top institutional holder at BIRD for having 0.35 million shares of worth $6.72 million. And as of Nov 29, 2021, it was holding 1.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd, which was holding about 0.3 million shares on Nov 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.82 million.