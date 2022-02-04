VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) 0.7% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.43 trading at -$0.07 or -4.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $263.35M. That closing price of VTGN’s stock is at a discount of -148.25% from its 52-week high price of $3.55 and is indicating a premium of 0.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.67%, in the last five days VTGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $1.43 price level, adding 15.38% to its value on the day. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.70% in past 5-day. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) showed a performance of -27.41% in past 30-days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.90% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.80% during past 5 years.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.89% institutions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at VTGN for having 16.3 million shares of worth $44.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, which was holding about 16.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.97 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.1 million shares of worth $13.98 million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.48 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.