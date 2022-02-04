The 12-Month Price Target For Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Is Now $60.00.

In recent trading session, Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.70 trading at $0.92 or 2.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.21B. That most recent trading price of ADNT’s stock is at a discount of -21.67% from its 52-week high price of $53.17 and is indicating a premium of 22.01% from its 52-week low price of $34.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 896.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.15%, in the last five days ADNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $43.70 price level, adding 1.13% to its value on the day. Adient plc’s shares saw a change of -10.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.52% in past 5-day. Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) showed a performance of -13.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.29 million shares which calculate 2.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $38.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.04% for stock’s current value.

Adient plc (ADNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adient plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.29% while that of industry is 12.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -115.20% in the current quarter and calculating -73.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.12 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.75 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 298.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.90%.

ADNT Dividends

Adient plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 03 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.01% institutions for Adient plc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADNT for having 13.06 million shares of worth $541.5 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $432.26 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.75 million shares of worth $114.07 million or 2.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $113.37 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.