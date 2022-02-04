Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Has Already Recovered 2.44%, But Another -223.34% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw 5.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.18 trading at -$1.85 or -9.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.88B. That closing price of NOVA’s stock is at a discount of -223.34% from its 52-week high price of $55.55 and is indicating a premium of 2.44% from its 52-week low price of $16.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.72%, in the last five days NOVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $17.18 price level, adding 17.2% to its value on the day. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.16% in past 5-day. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) showed a performance of -35.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $73.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -324.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -80.44% for stock’s current value.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunnova Energy International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.43% while that of industry is -7.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.50% in the current quarter and calculating 38.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 50.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $66.01 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $67.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $38.02 million and $43.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 73.60% while estimating it to be 55.20% for the next quarter.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.82% institutions for Sunnova Energy International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ECP ControlCo, LLC is the top institutional holder at NOVA for having 16.91 million shares of worth $557.07 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $396.53 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.99 million shares of worth $133.1 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $68.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.