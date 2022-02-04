Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $311.79

In recent trading session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) saw 3.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $170.69 trading at $10.93 or 6.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $30.06B. That most recent trading price of SPOT’s stock is at a discount of -126.98% from its 52-week high price of $387.44 and is indicating a premium of 8.86% from its 52-week low price of $155.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.47 in the current quarter.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.84%, in the last five days SPOT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $170.69 price level, adding 18.13% to its value on the day. Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares saw a change of -31.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.75% in past 5-day. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) showed a performance of -33.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $218.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.87% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $134.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $311.79. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.5% for stock’s current value.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spotify Technology S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 156.56% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.70% in the current quarter and calculating 156.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.93 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.56 billion and $2.56 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.00% while estimating it to be 14.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.80% during past 5 years.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.45% institutions for Spotify Technology S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at SPOT for having 22.33 million shares of worth $5.03 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 16.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.61 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.2 million shares of worth $1.45 billion or 3.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.07 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $889.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.