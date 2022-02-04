Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) At $4.61: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw 9.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.61 trading at $0.06 or 1.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.46B. That most recent trading price of SWN’s stock is at a discount of -29.28% from its 52-week high price of $5.96 and is indicating a premium of 18.87% from its 52-week low price of $3.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 16 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.33 in the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.43%, in the last five days SWN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $4.61 price level, adding 4.36% to its value on the day. Southwestern Energy Company’s shares saw a change of -2.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.38% in past 5-day. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) showed a performance of -5.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58.41 million shares which calculate 2.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.99% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -182.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.39% for stock’s current value.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Southwestern Energy Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 171.05% while that of industry is -7.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.30% in the current quarter and calculating 48.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 115.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.47 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.75 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $779 million and $1.07 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 89.10% while estimating it to be 63.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -428.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.60%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.95% institutions for Southwestern Energy Company that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SWN for having 101.52 million shares of worth $562.41 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 101.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $560.92 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 50.36 million shares of worth $245.76 million or 4.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 45.63 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $222.66 million in the company or a holder of 4.50% of company’s stock.