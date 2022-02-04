Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) At $3.98: What To Do?

In last trading session, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.98 trading at -$0.1 or -2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.49M. That closing price of SOPA’s stock is at a discount of -1843.22% from its 52-week high price of $77.34 and is indicating a premium of 17.84% from its 52-week low price of $3.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.45%, in the last five days SOPA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $3.98 price level, adding 26.16% to its value on the day. Society Pass Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -61.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.76% in past 5-day. Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) showed a performance of -58.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.99 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.49% institutions for Society Pass Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company.