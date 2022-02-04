Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Is Now 11.6% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw 32.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.67 trading at -$5.5 or -8.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.44B. That closing price of RBLX’s stock is at a discount of -133.39% from its 52-week high price of $141.60 and is indicating a premium of 11.6% from its 52-week low price of $53.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 23.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Roblox Corporation (RBLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.31%, in the last five days RBLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $60.67 price level, adding 12.39% to its value on the day. Roblox Corporation’s shares saw a change of -41.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.33% in past 5-day. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) showed a performance of -36.24% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $111.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $70.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $136.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -124.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.38% for stock’s current value.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -36.40% in the current quarter and calculating 69.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 196.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $777.39 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $788.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $310.01 million and $504.61 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 150.80% while estimating it to be 56.30% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -256.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.10%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.90% institutions for Roblox Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at RBLX for having 38.59 million shares of worth $2.92 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC, which was holding about 26.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.99 billion.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.71 million shares of worth $658.02 million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $556.9 million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.