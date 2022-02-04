RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Down -18.67% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw 3.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.05 trading at -$0.19 or -5.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.19B. That closing price of RLX’s stock is at a discount of -800.98% from its 52-week high price of $27.48 and is indicating a premium of 6.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 13.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.86%, in the last five days RLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $3.05 price level, adding 13.6% to its value on the day. RLX Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.33% in past 5-day. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) showed a performance of -18.67% in past 30-days.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RLX Technology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 155.56% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 128.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $367.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $397.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -365.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.37%.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 24 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.72% institutions for RLX Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SC China Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at RLX for having 38.31 million shares of worth $173.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 26.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $118.46 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.41 million shares of worth $26.28 million or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.01 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.77 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.