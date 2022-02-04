ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Down -33.33% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at $0.13 or 12.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.75M. That closing price of RETO’s stock is at a discount of -215.52% from its 52-week high price of $3.66 and is indicating a premium of 46.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.62.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.62%, in the last five days RETO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $1.16 price level, adding 3.33% to its value on the day. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 44.95% in past 5-day. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) showed a performance of -33.33% in past 30-days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.00% during past 5 years.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.93% institutions for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at RETO for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 95405.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74892.0.