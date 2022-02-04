Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $33.36?

In recent trading session, Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.36 trading at $0.35 or 1.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.44B. That most recent trading price of ROCC’s stock is at a discount of -5.85% from its 52-week high price of $35.31 and is indicating a premium of 68.35% from its 52-week low price of $10.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 424.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.06%, in the last five days ROCC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $33.36 price level, adding 4.66% to its value on the day. Ranger Oil Corporation’s shares saw a change of 22.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.46% in past 5-day. Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) showed a performance of 10.18% in past 30-days.

Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ranger Oil Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 109.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.00% while that of industry is -7.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.80% in the current quarter and calculating 423.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 85.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $191.07 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $201.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $66.99 million and $88.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 185.20% while estimating it to be 128.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -538.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

ROCC Dividends

Ranger Oil Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.12% institutions for Ranger Oil Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ROCC for having 2.45 million shares of worth $65.47 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.03 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.54 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.04 million shares of worth $34.21 million or 6.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.