PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Stock Ripped -43.99% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.36 trading at -$0.56 or -9.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $646.47M. That closing price of PCT’s stock is at a discount of -566.98% from its 52-week high price of $35.75 and is indicating a premium of 7.84% from its 52-week low price of $4.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.46%, in the last five days PCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $5.36 price level, adding 17.03% to its value on the day. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.08% in past 5-day. PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) showed a performance of -45.75% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -739.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -366.42% for stock’s current value.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.10% institutions for PureCycle Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at PCT for having 17.79 million shares of worth $236.21 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.01 million shares of worth $26.75 million or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.32 million in the company or a holder of 1.50% of company’s stock.