Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Has Recovered -64.81% To Date, But An Additional -216.44% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.05 trading at -$0.28 or -5.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $261.59M. That closing price of PRVB’s stock is at a discount of -216.44% from its 52-week high price of $15.98 and is indicating a premium of 32.67% from its 52-week low price of $3.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.25%, in the last five days PRVB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $5.05 price level, adding 16.25% to its value on the day. Provention Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 48.53% in past 5-day. Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) showed a performance of -14.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.17 million shares which calculate 3.48 days to cover the short interests.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Provention Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.53% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.40% in the current quarter and calculating 13.50% increase in the next quarter.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $560k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.41% institutions for Provention Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PRVB for having 4.49 million shares of worth $28.74 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sessa Capital IM, L.P., which was holding about 4.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.85 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.42 million shares of worth $9.07 million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.3 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.