Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Could Shrink By -5.44% Or More

In last trading session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 5.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.13 trading at -$2.66 or -4.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.75B. That closing price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -285.63% from its 52-week high price of $212.60 and is indicating a premium of 13.53% from its 52-week low price of $47.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 7 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 25 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.35 in the current quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.60%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $55.13 price level, adding 9.43% to its value on the day. Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.46% in past 5-day. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of 10.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $636.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $305.66 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $997.05. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1708.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -454.43% for stock’s current value.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pinduoduo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 173.91% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,850.00% in the current quarter and calculating 141.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 66.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.82 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.79 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $4.12 billion and $3.11 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.00% while estimating it to be 21.90% for the next quarter.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.48% institutions for Pinduoduo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 27.49 million shares of worth $2.49 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.8 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.81 million shares of worth $961.23 million or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $531.96 million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.