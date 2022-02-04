Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $43.92?

In recent trading session, Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) saw 2.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.92 trading at -$1.41 or -3.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.36B. That most recent trading price of PENN’s stock is at a discount of -223.32% from its 52-week high price of $142.00 and is indicating a premium of 14.03% from its 52-week low price of $37.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.10%, in the last five days PENN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $43.92 price level, adding 14.24% to its value on the day. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.04% in past 5-day. Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) showed a performance of -8.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.55 million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Penn National Gaming Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.19% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 671.40% in the current quarter and calculating -14.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 63.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.5 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.47 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.03 billion and $1.14 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.10% while estimating it to be 29.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.33% during past 5 years.

PENN Dividends

Penn National Gaming Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.57% institutions for Penn National Gaming Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PENN for having 20.37 million shares of worth $1.48 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 16.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.42 million shares of worth $459.32 million or 3.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $424.62 million in the company or a holder of 3.46% of company’s stock.