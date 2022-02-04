Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Is Down -25.53% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at $0.12 or 11.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $132.80M. That most recent trading price of ORTX’s stock is at a discount of -676.07% from its 52-week high price of $9.08 and is indicating a premium of 29.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.36%, in the last five days ORTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, subtracting -0.86% to its value on the day. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s shares saw a change of -20.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.97% in past 5-day. Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) showed a performance of -25.53% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.05% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1011.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -455.56% for stock’s current value.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Orchard Therapeutics plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.53% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.60% in the current quarter and calculating 3.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $580k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $270k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

ORTX Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.01% institutions for Orchard Therapeutics plc that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ORTX for having 11.03 million shares of worth $25.37 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which was holding about 10.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.95 million.

On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.95 million shares of worth $11.39 million or 3.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.81% of company’s stock.