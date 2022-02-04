OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Are Up 36.52% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.30 trading at $0.01 or 0.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $179.65M. That most recent trading price of OPTN’s stock is at a discount of -110.87% from its 52-week high price of $4.85 and is indicating a premium of 36.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 508.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OptiNose Inc. (OPTN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.44%, in the last five days OPTN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $2.30 price level, adding 5.74% to its value on the day. OptiNose Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.09% in past 5-day. OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) showed a performance of 21.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -421.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -160.87% for stock’s current value.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OptiNose Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.47% while that of industry is 17.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.10% in the current quarter and calculating 49.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.12 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $16.35 million and $11.96 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.30% while estimating it to be 55.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.60% during past 5 years.

OPTN Dividends

OptiNose Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.72% institutions for OptiNose Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at OPTN for having 8.0 million shares of worth $23.99 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 1.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.25 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.63 million shares of worth $6.96 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.42% of company’s stock.