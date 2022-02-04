Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Has Made The 33.03% Recovery, Could Gain Another -43.79% Ahead

In recent trading session, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.60 trading at $0.04 or 0.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $407.11M. That most recent trading price of OIS’s stock is at a discount of -43.79% from its 52-week high price of $9.49 and is indicating a premium of 33.03% from its 52-week low price of $4.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oil States International Inc. (OIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days OIS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $6.60 price level, adding 2.94% to its value on the day. Oil States International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 31.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.82% in past 5-day. Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) showed a performance of 16.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.06 million shares which calculate 1.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.24% for stock’s current value.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oil States International Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.33% while that of industry is 33.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.90% in the current quarter and calculating 53.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $159.92 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $162.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $137.38 million and $125.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.40% while estimating it to be 29.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -63.22% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.99%.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.29% institutions for Oil States International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OIS for having 10.29 million shares of worth $65.76 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.17 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.16 million shares of worth $25.18 million or 6.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $24.15 million in the company or a holder of 6.16% of company’s stock.