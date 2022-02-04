Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Ripped -47.33% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.53 trading at $0.57 or 6.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.01B. That most recent trading price of NVTS’s stock is at a discount of -132.84% from its 52-week high price of $22.19 and is indicating a premium of 10.18% from its 52-week low price of $8.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.42%, in the last five days NVTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $9.53 price level, adding 9.41% to its value on the day. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s shares saw a change of -47.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.58% in past 5-day. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) showed a performance of -42.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.2 million shares which calculate 1.44 days to cover the short interests.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.4 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.39% institutions for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corporation is the top institutional holder at NVTS for having 16965.0 shares of worth $0.17 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.