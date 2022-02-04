MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) Rises 750.00% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $3.84?

In recent trading session, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.84 trading at -$0.11 or -2.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.43B. That most recent trading price of MPLN’s stock is at a discount of -152.34% from its 52-week high price of $9.69 and is indicating a premium of 9.9% from its 52-week low price of $3.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.91%, in the last five days MPLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $3.84 price level, adding 10.28% to its value on the day. MultiPlan Corporation’s shares saw a change of -10.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.82% in past 5-day. MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) showed a performance of -7.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.38 million shares which calculate 5.59 days to cover the short interests.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.50% in the current quarter and calculating -28.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $292.21 million for the same.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.82% institutions for MultiPlan Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd is the top institutional holder at MPLN for having 215.51 million shares of worth $1.21 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 33.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, which was holding about 51.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $288.54 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.09 million shares of worth $84.96 million or 2.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $53.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.