MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Is Currently -54.51% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $381.85 trading at -$16.06 or -4.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.02B. That closing price of MDB’s stock is at a discount of -54.51% from its 52-week high price of $590.00 and is indicating a premium of 37.67% from its 52-week low price of $238.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MongoDB Inc. (MDB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.04%, in the last five days MDB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $381.85 price level, adding 8.0% to its value on the day. MongoDB Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.63% in past 5-day. MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) showed a performance of -17.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.49 million shares which calculate 4.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $572.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $461.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $700.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.73% for stock’s current value.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MongoDB Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.26% while that of industry is -2.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -13.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $241.76 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $253.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.70% during past 5 years.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.05% institutions for MongoDB Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at MDB for having 6.8 million shares of worth $3.21 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 6.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.15 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.81 million shares of worth $2.39 billion or 7.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $898.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.