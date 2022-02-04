Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) Drops -1.52 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.48 trading at -$0.64 or -8.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $709.56M. That closing price of LWLG’s stock is at a discount of -213.27% from its 52-week high price of $20.30 and is indicating a premium of 83.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.99%, in the last five days LWLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $6.48 price level, adding 18.7% to its value on the day. Lightwave Logic Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.52% in past 5-day. Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) showed a performance of -58.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.21 million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.71 to the stock, which implies a fall of -139.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.71. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 58.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 58.18% for stock’s current value.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.90% during past 5 years.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 30 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.98% institutions for Lightwave Logic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. UMB Bank NA/MO is the top institutional holder at LWLG for having 0.25 million shares of worth $2.33 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Foundation Advisors, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.89 million.