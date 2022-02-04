Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Jumped 22.27% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.22 trading at $0.36 or 2.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.17B. That most recent trading price of LBRT’s stock is at a discount of -45.5% from its 52-week high price of $17.78 and is indicating a premium of 30.44% from its 52-week low price of $8.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.99%, in the last five days LBRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $12.22 price level, adding 4.61% to its value on the day. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.20% in past 5-day. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) showed a performance of 0.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.62 million shares which calculate 3.99 days to cover the short interests.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.86% while that of industry is 34.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.30% in the current quarter and calculating 64.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 156.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $673.26 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $734.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $257.59 million and $552.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 161.40% while estimating it to be 33.10% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -357.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.10%.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.40% institutions for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LBRT for having 18.6 million shares of worth $225.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 12.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $153.18 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.77 million shares of worth $94.26 million or 4.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.79 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $61.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.