Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Currently -642.86% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at -$0.44 or -31.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $57.68M. That most recent trading price of LCI’s stock is at a discount of -642.86% from its 52-week high price of $7.28 and is indicating a discount of -38.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 475.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lannett Company Inc. (LCI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -31.04%, in the last five days LCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 38.36% to its value on the day. Lannett Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.41% in past 5-day. Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) showed a performance of -19.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.04 million shares which calculate 10.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -206.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -206.12% for stock’s current value.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lannett Company Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1,833.33% while that of industry is 17.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -412.50% in the current quarter and calculating -1,100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $90.21 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $94.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -57.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -967.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

LCI Dividends

Lannett Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.63% institutions for Lannett Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Telemus Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at LCI for having 7.76 million shares of worth $23.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 17.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 2.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.61 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.89 million shares of worth $2.67 million or 2.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.8 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.