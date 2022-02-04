Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Are Up 14.44 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw 3.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.40 trading at -$0.55 or -6.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $828.18M. That closing price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -732.02% from its 52-week high price of $69.89 and is indicating a premium of 16.79% from its 52-week low price of $6.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.15%, in the last five days JMIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $8.40 price level, adding 12.95% to its value on the day. Jumia Technologies AG’s shares saw a change of -26.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.44% in past 5-day. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) showed a performance of -25.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.77 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.04. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -257.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.31% for stock’s current value.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jumia Technologies AG is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.39% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.75% institutions for Jumia Technologies AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at JMIA for having 9.49 million shares of worth $176.4 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 1.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.72 million shares of worth $134.56 million or 6.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.88 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.