Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -10.41% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.35 trading at -$0.35 or -9.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $154.55M. That most recent trading price of ITI’s stock is at a discount of -131.94% from its 52-week high price of $7.77 and is indicating a discount of -4.48% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 240.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iteris Inc. (ITI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.46%, in the last five days ITI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/31/22 when the stock touched $3.35 price level, adding 17.28% to its value on the day. Iteris Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.37% in past 5-day. Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) showed a performance of -10.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.95% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -198.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.33% for stock’s current value.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Iteris Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.85% while that of industry is -7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 400.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.6 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $35.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 126.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

ITI Dividends

Iteris Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.91% institutions for Iteris Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ITI for having 2.67 million shares of worth $14.12 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 2.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.25 million.

On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.29 million shares of worth $6.8 million or 3.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.52 million in the company or a holder of 2.92% of company’s stock.