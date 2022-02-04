Is Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Expensive At $2.89? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.89 trading at $0.17 or 6.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.75M. That most recent trading price of NXTD’s stock is at a discount of -1090.31% from its 52-week high price of $34.40 and is indicating a premium of 18.69% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.25%, in the last five days NXTD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $2.89 price level, adding 4.62% to its value on the day. Nxt-ID Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.09% in past 5-day. Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) showed a performance of -17.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.11% for stock’s current value.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.86 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2020. Company posted $4.18 million and $4.49 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.20% while estimating it to be 10.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.70% during past 5 years.

NXTD Dividends

Nxt-ID Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.11% institutions for Nxt-ID Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NXTD for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.52 million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 64830.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.