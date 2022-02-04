Is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), -72.45% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.92 trading at $0.05 or 1.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $590.64M. That most recent trading price of HLX’s stock is at a discount of -72.45% from its 52-week high price of $6.76 and is indicating a premium of 26.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.29%, in the last five days HLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $3.92 price level, adding 2.49% to its value on the day. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.01% in past 5-day. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) showed a performance of 10.57% in past 30-days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -453.85% while that of industry is 34.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -966.70% in the current quarter and calculating -1,150.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $136 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $134.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $159.9 million and $164.29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.90% while estimating it to be -17.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.10% during past 5 years.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.69% institutions for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HLX for having 23.38 million shares of worth $90.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 15.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.42 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.6 million shares of worth $36.28 million or 6.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.3 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.24 million in the company or a holder of 5.50% of company’s stock.