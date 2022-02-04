Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $16.85?

In last trading session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) saw 2.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.85 trading at $0.18 or 1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.04B. That closing price of AUPH’s stock is at a discount of -101.6% from its 52-week high price of $33.97 and is indicating a premium of 42.31% from its 52-week low price of $9.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.08%, in the last five days AUPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $16.85 price level, adding 7.21% to its value on the day. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.02% in past 5-day. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) showed a performance of -24.27% in past 30-days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.22% while that of industry is 17.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.87 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.40% during past 5 years.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.93% institutions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AUPH for having 9.34 million shares of worth $206.61 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 6.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $148.32 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.48 million shares of worth $48.9 million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $41.8 million in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.