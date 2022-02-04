Is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (AMEX:UAVS) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $1.09?

In last trading session, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at -$0.04 or -3.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.08M. That closing price of UAVS’s stock is at a discount of -1522.02% from its 52-week high price of $17.68 and is indicating a premium of 8.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.54%, in the last five days UAVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 14.84% to its value on the day. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.83% in past 5-day. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) showed a performance of -35.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.84 million shares which calculate 3.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $453.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $453.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $453.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -41528.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41528.44% for stock’s current value.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 70.80% during past 5 years.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.66% institutions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UAVS for having 4.54 million shares of worth $13.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.56 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $4.69 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.56 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.