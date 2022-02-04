Home  »  Technologies   »  I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Drops -0.34%, But Further Rall...

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Drops -0.34%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $23.43 trading at -$0.08 or -0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.74B. That closing price of IMABâ€™s stock is at a discount of -264.49% from its 52-week high price of $85.40 and is indicating a premium of 13.79% from its 52-week low price of $20.20. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 610.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For I-Mab (IMAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.34%, in the last five days IMAB remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $23.43 price level, adding 14.49% to its value on the day. I-Mabâ€™s shares saw a change of -50.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.16% in past 5-day. I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) showed a performance of -45.88% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $95.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $84.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $103.60. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -342.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -258.51% for stockâ€™s current value.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that I-Mab is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -205.83% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 126.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.00%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.15% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 53.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.12% institutions for I-Mab that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at IMAB for having 7.18 million shares of worth $520.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.20% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 4.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 6.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $354.11 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $42.94 million or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $40.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of companyâ€™s stock.

