HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Share Price Recovers 2.35% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.95 trading at -$0.31 or -4.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That closing price of HUYA’s stock is at a discount of -510.59% from its 52-week high price of $36.33 and is indicating a premium of 2.35% from its 52-week low price of $5.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.95%, in the last five days HUYA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $5.95 price level, adding 14.27% to its value on the day. HUYA Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.80% in past 5-day. HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) showed a performance of -10.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.09 million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HUYA Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -71.60% while that of industry is 17.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -215.00% in the current quarter and calculating -105.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $472.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $435.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $465.76 million and $403.08 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.50% while estimating it to be 8.10% for the next quarter.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.92% institutions for HUYA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at HUYA for having 22.61 million shares of worth $188.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 26.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 7.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.66 million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.43 million shares of worth $36.92 million or 5.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34.35 million in the company or a holder of 4.78% of company’s stock.