How To Know If Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Is Expensive At $3.62.

In recent trading session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw 15.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.62 trading at $0.16 or 4.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.28B. That most recent trading price of RIG’s stock is at a discount of -41.71% from its 52-week high price of $5.13 and is indicating a premium of 27.35% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.77%, in the last five days RIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $3.62 price level, adding 2.95% to its value on the day. Transocean Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 25.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.81% in past 5-day. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) showed a performance of 5.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62.87 million shares which calculate 4 days to cover the short interests.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Transocean Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.05% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $657.02 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $643.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.10% during past 5 years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.13% institutions for Transocean Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RIG for having 51.46 million shares of worth $195.04 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 47.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $181.72 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 30.9 million shares of worth $117.1 million or 4.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $59.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.