How To Know If Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Is Expensive At $12.77.

In last trading session, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw 1.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.77 trading at $0.1 or 0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.66B. That closing price of SGFY’s stock is at a discount of -219.42% from its 52-week high price of $40.79 and is indicating a premium of 13.0% from its 52-week low price of $11.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.79%, in the last five days SGFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $12.77 price level, adding 7.19% to its value on the day. Signify Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.82% in past 5-day. Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) showed a performance of -11.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.33 million shares which calculate 5.46 days to cover the short interests.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $173.15 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $222.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112.64% institutions for Signify Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at SGFY for having 139.61 million shares of worth $2.49 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 81.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 17.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $320.48 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.56 million shares of worth $143.5 million or 6.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.47 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $115.11 million in the company or a holder of 4.97% of company’s stock.