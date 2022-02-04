How To Know If IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Is Expensive At $1.21.

In recent trading session, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.08 or 7.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $67.37M. That most recent trading price of IZEA’s stock is at a discount of -371.9% from its 52-week high price of $5.71 and is indicating a premium of 24.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 876.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.08%, in the last five days IZEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 6.2% to its value on the day. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.88% in past 5-day. IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) showed a performance of -13.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.27 million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IZEA Worldwide Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.00% while that of industry is -2.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.75 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

IZEA Dividends

IZEA Worldwide Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.31% institutions for IZEA Worldwide Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IZEA for having 2.69 million shares of worth $5.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 1.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.75 million shares of worth $3.36 million or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.51 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.