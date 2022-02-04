Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Plunges -3.15% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.19 trading at $0.06 or 0.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.77B. That most recent trading price of HIMX’s stock is at a discount of -75.47% from its 52-week high price of $17.88 and is indicating a premium of 6.97% from its 52-week low price of $9.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days HIMX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $10.19 price level, adding 8.03% to its value on the day. Himax Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.15% in past 5-day. Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) showed a performance of -18.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.18 million shares which calculate 7.51 days to cover the short interests.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.10% during past 5 years.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.17% institutions for Himax Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HIMX for having 8.9 million shares of worth $94.94 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 6.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.14 million.

On the other hand, Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.15 million shares of worth $19.15 million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.