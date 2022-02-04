GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Rebounded 14.83% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.18 trading at $1.84 or 3.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.46B. That most recent trading price of GFS’s stock is at a discount of -43.12% from its 52-week high price of $73.25 and is indicating a premium of 14.83% from its 52-week low price of $43.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.73%, in the last five days GFS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $51.18 price level, adding 1.35% to its value on the day. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.36% in past 5-day. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) showed a performance of -24.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $78.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $41.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.89% for stock’s current value.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.81 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.62% institutions for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio is the top institutional holder at GFS for having 3.82 million shares of worth $264.37 million. And as of Nov 29, 2021, it was holding 0.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, which was holding about 1.45 million shares on Nov 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $100.28 million.