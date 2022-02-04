G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Up 135.75% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.46 trading at -$0.76 or -18.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $56.67M. That most recent trading price of GMVD’s stock is at a discount of -94.8% from its 52-week high price of $6.74 and is indicating a premium of 84.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.01%, in the last five days GMVD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/31/22 when the stock touched $3.46 price level, adding 37.09% to its value on the day. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 152.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.53% in past 5-day. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) showed a performance of 135.75% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.69 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.69. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -122.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -122.25% for stock’s current value.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.29% institutions for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at GMVD for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 74399.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.17 million.