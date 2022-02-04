Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) At $54.75: What To Do?

In last trading session, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) saw 1.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.75 trading at -$1.54 or -2.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.04B. That closing price of BROS’s stock is at a discount of -48.68% from its 52-week high price of $81.40 and is indicating a premium of 40.79% from its 52-week low price of $32.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.74%, in the last five days BROS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $54.75 price level, adding 8.31% to its value on the day. Dutch Bros Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.09% in past 5-day. Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) showed a performance of 7.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.03 million shares which calculate 4.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $68.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $53.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.2% for stock’s current value.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $125.97 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $140.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -79.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.20%.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.24% institutions for Dutch Bros Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BROS for having 2.6 million shares of worth $112.78 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.91 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Janus Henderson Venture Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.72 million shares of worth $38.27 million or 2.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $27.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.