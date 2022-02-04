DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Up 5.90% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $2.99?

In last trading session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.67 trading at -$3.46 or -6.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.51B. That closing price of DOCN’s stock is at a discount of -148.56% from its 52-week high price of $133.40 and is indicating a premium of 34.13% from its 52-week low price of $35.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.06%, in the last five days DOCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $53.67 price level, adding 11.65% to its value on the day. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.90% in past 5-day. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) showed a performance of -26.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.62 million shares which calculate 2.72 days to cover the short interests.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $118.67 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $125.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.01% institutions for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at DOCN for having 8.07 million shares of worth $626.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Trust Advisors Lp, which was holding about 4.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $331.94 million.

On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.64 million shares of worth $354.95 million or 3.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $231.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.