DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Is Down -28.80 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In recent trading session, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) saw 11.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.38 trading at -$0.18 or -5.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.88B. That most recent trading price of DIDI’s stock is at a discount of -432.84% from its 52-week high price of $18.01 and is indicating a discount of -3.55% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.20%, in the last five days DIDI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/31/22 when the stock touched $3.38 price level, adding 13.55% to its value on the day. DiDi Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.72% in past 5-day. DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) showed a performance of -28.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.57 million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $76.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $76.52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76.52. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2163.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2163.91% for stock’s current value.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.87 billion for the same.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.83% institutions for DiDi Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the top institutional holder at DIDI for having 75.83 million shares of worth $590.74 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Davis Selected Advisers, LP, which was holding about 47.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $370.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.35 million shares of worth $44.82 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.28 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $35.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.