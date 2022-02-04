Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.13?

In last trading session, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) saw 5.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at -$0.07 or -5.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $884.67M. That closing price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -89.38% from its 52-week high price of $2.14 and is indicating a premium of 36.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.83%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 11.72% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp.’s shares saw a change of -17.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.73% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) showed a performance of -25.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.21 million shares which calculate 2.36 days to cover the short interests.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Denison Mines Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 200.00% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.50% during past 5 years.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.04% institutions for Denison Mines Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at DNN for having 31.72 million shares of worth $46.62 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, which was holding about 25.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.1 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 39.74 million shares of worth $67.16 million or 4.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.86 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.07 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.