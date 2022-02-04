Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Has Already Recovered 13.09%, But Another -340.95% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.59 trading at $0.11 or 3.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.60B. That most recent trading price of CRON’s stock is at a discount of -340.95% from its 52-week high price of $15.83 and is indicating a premium of 13.09% from its 52-week low price of $3.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.02%, in the last five days CRON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $3.59 price level, adding 7.47% to its value on the day. Cronos Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.45% in past 5-day. Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) showed a performance of -15.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.74% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -53.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.03% for stock’s current value.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cronos Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -138.10% while that of industry is 17.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.12 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.58% institutions for Cronos Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRON for having 10.6 million shares of worth $59.97 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, which was holding about 8.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.13 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.5 million shares of worth $52.1 million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.8 million in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.