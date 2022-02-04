Buy, Sell Or Hold EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) At $4.68?

In last trading session, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at -$0.22 or -4.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.27B. That closing price of EQRX’s stock is at a discount of -137.18% from its 52-week high price of $11.10 and is indicating a premium of 16.24% from its 52-week low price of $3.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 612.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.49%, in the last five days EQRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $4.68 price level, adding 10.52% to its value on the day. EQRx Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.43% in past 5-day. EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) showed a performance of -30.15% in past 30-days.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.65% institutions for EQRx Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.