Buy, Sell Or Hold Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) At $6.39?

In recent trading session, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.39 trading at -$0.15 or -2.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $344.59M. That most recent trading price of ALLK’s stock is at a discount of -2372.3% from its 52-week high price of $157.98 and is indicating a premium of 6.89% from its 52-week low price of $5.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allakos Inc. (ALLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.18 in the current quarter.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days ALLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $6.39 price level, adding 11.37% to its value on the day. Allakos Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.48% in past 5-day. Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) showed a performance of -27.97% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $197.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2982.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.2% for stock’s current value.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allakos Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -92.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -43.87% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.20% in the current quarter and calculating 15.40% increase in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -64.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.50%.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.08% institutions for Allakos Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at ALLK for having 6.61 million shares of worth $700.26 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 4.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $520.08 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.79 million shares of worth $401.1 million or 6.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $376.36 million in the company or a holder of 6.55% of company’s stock.