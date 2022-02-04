Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Currently -303.33% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw 2.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.10 trading at $0.09 or 4.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.22M. That closing price of ARDS’s stock is at a discount of -303.33% from its 52-week high price of $8.47 and is indicating a premium of 46.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.48%, in the last five days ARDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $2.10 price level, adding 7.89% to its value on the day. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.48% in past 5-day. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) showed a performance of -0.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -804.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -138.1% for stock’s current value.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -52.05% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.20% in the current quarter and calculating 61.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 132.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.60% during past 5 years.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.23% institutions for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ARDS for having 1.07 million shares of worth $3.93 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 0.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.28 million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.45 million shares of worth $1.01 million or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 82174.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.