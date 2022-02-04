Analysts Say Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Can Really Get To $95.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) saw 2.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.92 trading at -$2.52 or -8.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.71B. That closing price of LMND’s stock is at a discount of -493.22% from its 52-week high price of $171.56 and is indicating a premium of 10.68% from its 52-week low price of $25.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lemonade Inc. (LMND), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.13 in the current quarter.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.02%, in the last five days LMND remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $28.92 price level, adding 16.17% to its value on the day. Lemonade Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.90% in past 5-day. Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) showed a performance of -25.90% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -228.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.55% for stock’s current value.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lemonade Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.99% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -88.30% in the current quarter and calculating -27.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.64 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $20.5 million and $23.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 93.40% while estimating it to be 84.90% for the next quarter.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.49% institutions for Lemonade Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at LMND for having 11.98 million shares of worth $803.01 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 19.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 5.03 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $337.04 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.98 million shares of worth $149.74 million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $70.2 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.